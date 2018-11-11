RFI in 15 languages

 

How fake news is used to silence journalists
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends a joint news conference with Brazil's President Michel Temer (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 7, 2018.
 
4 charged over far-right Macron attack plot

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet with veterans at the Clairiere of Rethondes, during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Four people arrested and linked to the French extreme right were on Saturday charged over a suspected plot to attack President Emmanuel Macron during World War I remembrance ceremonies.

The four men appeared before an anti-terrorism judge in Paris and were charged with associating with terrorists and possessing non-authorised arms for the purposes of a terrorist operation.

Two of the men were placed in temporary detention. According to a source close to the case, two others requested for their hearing to be postponed, and will remain in prison until the hearing, which will take place next week.

They were arrested on Tuesday after one man, living in southeastern France and armed with a knife, travelled to Moselle, eastern France, where he met with three other suspects.

At the time, Macron was in the same region, touring nearby World War I battlefields and meeting with local people.

Initially six people were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a preliminary investigation into terrorist activities. A man taken into custody in Ille-et-Vilaine on Tuesday was released on Thursday evening. A woman who had been arrested in Isère – the site of another terrorist attack in 2015 – was released on Friday.

