'Fearless and visionary' Nicholas Roeg dies aged 90

Tributes continue to pour in honouring the passing of British director Nicolas Roeg, who died over the weekend at the age of 90.

Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland, who starred in Roeg's critically-acclaimed 1973 psychological thriller ‘Don't Look Now’, referred to him shortly after news of his death as a "fearless visionary".

Roeg, described by the British Film Institute as a “pioneering force of cinema”, is also known for his original and controversial films.

His first four features, Performance (1970), Walkabout (1971), Don't Look Now (1973) and The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) set in stone his reputation as a daring and innovative and technically solid director.

Many point to his 1973 film ‘Don’t Look Now’ as his masterpiece, even going down as one of the best scary films in history that still managed to weave together elements of compassion and love says the Guardian’s Peter Bradhsaw. It’s also one of the more controversial films that created a stir at the time with its graphic sex scenes.

Roeg also mixed with the known stars of the time, including Mick Jagger in the crime drama ‘Performance’ and David Bowie in the science fiction ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’.

With a career spanning six decades, Roeg came into directing rather last in his life. Before then, he had already carved out a highly robust career in cinematography.

Despite his flair for cinema and story-telling, his son, Nicolas Roeg Jr, told the BBC that his father was above all “a genuine dad”.

He had just celebrated his 90th birthday in August of this year.