Europe
Spain Elections Europe Immigration Socialist Party

Andalusia elections on Sunday - tiny Spanish far-right party gaining ground

By
A man walks past ripped posters of Andalusian Regional President and candidate Susana Diaz for the Andalusian regional elections in Ronda, Spain REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spain’s Socialist government on Sunday faces its first big test since taking power in the summer following a no-confidence vote.The party is likely to lose votes in the southern region of Andalusia where it has governed for most of Spain’s democratic history.

Opposition members from the conservative People’s Party, the liberal Citizens Party and the left-wing Podemos alliance say it is time to oust Socialist leader Susana Diaz to tackle the region’s high unemployment and to punish a party with former high-ranking members currently on trial for corruption.

Diaz has urged voters to back her strongly to avoid anti-immigration party Vox getting into power.

Madrid correspondent Sarah Morris explains the situation to RFI's Daniel Singleton on Paris Live on Friday.

