Andalusia elections on Sunday - tiny Spanish far-right party gaining ground

Opposition members from the conservative People’s Party, the liberal Citizens Party and the left-wing Podemos alliance say it is time to oust Socialist leader Susana Diaz to tackle the region’s high unemployment and to punish a party with former high-ranking members currently on trial for corruption.
Diaz has urged voters to back her strongly to avoid anti-immigration party Vox getting into power.
Madrid correspondent Sarah Morris explains the situation to RFI's Daniel Singleton on Paris Live on Friday.