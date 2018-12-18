RFI in 15 languages

 

Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls to be banned in UK
Peter Humphrey on CCTV
 
Europe
By
media  
Peter Humphrey on CCTV

The Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls for it to be banned in the United Kingdom after allegations that it aired forced confessions of prisoners. From London, correspondent, Andrew Connelly has this report:

China Global Television, the network’s international arm is due to open its European headquarters in London at the end of the year.

2018-12-18 CCTV Peter Dahlin Peter Humphrey Andrew Connelly

But people behind a complaint filed to the British broadcasting regulator last week are demanding that the channel be stripped of its licence.

 
