The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
Europe
Christmas Pope Francis I

Pope condemns humanity's "insatiable greed"

By
media Pope Francis REUTERS/Tony Gentile

On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis addressed thousands of followers in Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome, criticizing the "insatiable greed" of today's consumerism, and calling on people to make "sharing and giving" more a part of their lives.

"In our day, for many people, life's meaning is found in possessing, in having an excess of material objects," regretted the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics during the Christmas Eve mass.

Pope urges "sharing and giving" in Christmas mass

Assailing the greediness and voraciousness of mankind, Pope Francis asked people not to “lose our footing or slide into worldliness and consumerism".

"An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when, paradoxically, a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive", he added.

Pope Francis speaking at the Vatican Christmas Eve mass in 2018 AFP/Tiziani Fabi

Pope Francis, who turned 82 earlier this month, is to deliver his sixth "Urbi et Orbi" address on Tuesday, Christmas Day -- when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ -- to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter's Square.

 

