The man who looks at clouds

You might not normally pay too much attention to the masses of water vapour and ice crystals swirling about in the atmosphere over your head. You don't know what you're missing!
Hans Wieland is here to help you mend your ways, encourage you to take your tired eyes off that little screen, and look at the unexpected beauty and variety of the common (and not-so-common) cloud.
You'll learn how much clouds weigh (a lot), how long they last (a little), and how they have contributed to the way we speak when we're happy.
Listen in. Look up. Be surprised.