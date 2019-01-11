RFI in 15 languages

 

Europe
The man who looks at clouds

The man who looks at clouds

By
media  
Clouds over the Atlantic Ocean REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Hans Wieland is a man with an unusual passion. From Stuttgart in Germany, Hans moved to Co. Sligo in the west of Ireland in the '80s in search of a more peaceful life, and to pursue his passion for cloud-spotting. He went on to establish Ireland's first cloud appreciation society. Reporter Colm Flynn spoke to him about the mysterious realm in the skies above us.

You might not normally pay too much attention to the masses of water vapour and ice crystals swirling about in the atmosphere over your head. You don't know what you're missing!

Hans Wieland is here to help you mend your ways, encourage you to take your tired eyes off that little screen, and look at the unexpected beauty and variety of the common (and not-so-common) cloud.

You'll learn how much clouds weigh (a lot), how long they last (a little), and how they have contributed to the way we speak when we're happy.

Listen in. Look up. Be surprised.

