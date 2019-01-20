RFI in 15 languages

 

French President Emmanuel Macron's concessions to the Yellow Vests
Europe
Bomb Northern Ireland United Kingdom Ireland Terrorism

Car bomb explodes in N. Ireland, no injuries

By
media Forensic police inspects car wreck after suspected bomb explosion Reuters

A bomb has exploded in a car in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry, with officials condemning it as an act of terror. No casualties or injuries were reported after the blast late Saturday.

The police tweeted a photograph of the scene outside a courthouse as it warned that evacuations were taking place due to a second suspect vehicle in Northern Ireland's second city.

The digital version of the Belfast Telegraph reported that police were on the scene when the device went off outside the courthouse on Bishop Street shortly after 8pm.

They tweeted a picture of the car on fire after the blast, urging people to "stay away". On Facebook the police said: "As far as we know no one injured. There is another car we are not happy about. There are ongoing necessary evacuations," it posted.

It is understood officers were alerted to the bomb, giving them a 15-minute warning to evacuate the area before it went off.

'Disturbing news'

Politicians from all sides on the island of Ireland condemned the incident.

Former Northern Irish first minister Arlene Foster, who heads the British province's Democratic Unionist Party, said: "This pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms. Only hurts the people of the city."

She said the swift actions of the emergency services had helped ensure there were no fatalities or injuries.

Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, described it as “very disturbing news”.

The three decades of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles, were largely brought to an end under the 1998 Good Friday peace accords. Car bomb attacks were responsible for some of the worst atrocities.

Since the signing of the peace deal, there have been sporadic cases of violence.

In April 2018, petrol bombs and stones were thrown at police vehicles during a banned republican parade in Londonderry.

Also in Northern Ireland's second city, in February 2017 a bomb exploded outside the home of a police officer.

