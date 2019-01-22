Macron and Merkel renew Franco-German bond

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel inked the accord to deepen ties as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and tensions rise with populist leaders.

The treaty pledges stronger political, economic and defence ties and restates their commitment to the European Union. Among the key points are:

A "mutual defence clause" in the event of either country being attacked, although they are already committed to this as members of EU and Nato.

France backs Germany’s long-running campaign for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The two countries will seek to harmonise rules for military equipment exports.

Paris and Berlin also say they want to create a Franco-German economic region with common rules, a committee is to explore ways to harmonise economic law and remove investment barriers.

A major focus of the treaty is to boost ties between the two peoples along the 450 kilometre common border, which many people cross daily to work or study or for social reasons.A new citizen’s fund would support cross border initiatives including bilingual childcare centres and public transport links.

To facilitate these aims, some regions would be granted greater autonomy to cut through rules and red tape

French Eurosceptics politicians angry

The treaty has led to a flurry of fake news on social media in the politically charged run up to elections to the European Parliament in May.

Macron condemned the allegations, saying that "those who forget the value of French-German reconciliation are making themself accomplices of the crimes of the past".

"Those who... spread lies are hurting the same people they are pretending to defend by seeking to repeat our history."

Macron added that the treaty "shows that our friendship between France and Germany, our common project and our ambition for Europe are what really protect us, and what allow us really to take back control of our lives and to build our destiny".

Policy differences remain

While both leaders underlined the two countries' friendship that was painstakingly built up in the decades following World War II, policy differences remain.

The divide was laid bare during a dialogue with citizens. Merkel and Macron were asked about issues upon which they differ -- from Germany arms sales embargo on Saudi Arabia to its phase-out of nuclear energy, which remains France's main power source.

Both have also faced domestic discontent in recent months.

Macron took office in May 2017 promising major EU reforms to restore faith in its institutions and quell rising populism.