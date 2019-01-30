RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Somali writer Ubah Cristina Ali Farah speaks of trauma intertwined …
  • media
    International report
    Claudette Colvin: the precursor to Rosa Parks in the US Civil …
  • media
    International report
    Surrogacy in Kenya: a growing trend
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia marks eight years since its revolution
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is buried in the 4,400-year-old Egyptian tomb?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Britain European Union Brexit 2019 Jean-Claude Juncker

EU warns UK not to expect changes to Brexit deal

By
media European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, 13 December 2018. Reuters/Yves Herman

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned on Wednesday that the British parliament’s decision to demand changes to the Brexit withdrawal deal as increased the risk of a turbulent separation.

Speaking to European lawmakers, Juncker said the bloc’s position remained tied to an agreement signed last year with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

British MPs rejected that deal by a wide margin this month and agreed Tuesday to send May into new negotiations in hopes of reaching a deal that would have the backing of parliament.

May vowed to seek “legally binding changes” to the deal, although she also acknowledged her government had not decided how to approach key issues.

And while the chief of the European Union’s executive body said he still wanted to avoid a “no deal” separation, he also warned that the vote in the UK Parliament had not changed the EU’s position.

“Yesterday’s vote increased the risk of a disorderly withdrawal,” Juncker told MEPs. “We need to be ready for all scenarios, including the worst.”

He insisted that the “backstop” clause that would give insurance against the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland must remain.

Many eurosceptic MPs in London fear the backstop would trap Britain within EU regulations on the border.

Britain is due to exit the EU in less than two months, on 29 March.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.