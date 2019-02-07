Still no agreement between EU's Jean-Claude Junker and UK's Theresa May

After a “robust” meeting between European Union head Jean-Claude Junker and British Prime Minister Theresa May, more talks are due to be held to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

A joint statement issued after today’s meeting in Brussels, reminded Britain that the deal agreed upon back in November is non-negotiable.

May had come to Brussels hoping to persuade the European Union on the so-called “backstop” clause for the Irish border.

The only concession Junker has expressed is his “openness to add wording” to a similar political declaration that lays out future EU-UK relations.

After talks with May, Tusk warned there was no breakthrough in sight.

Despite this, the British PM, known for her steadfastness in the face of obstacles, released a video Thursday evening on her Twitter account stating “I’ll deliver Brexit on time.”

I'm clear that I am going to deliver Brexit, I'm going to deliver it on time, that's what I'm going to do for the British public - I'll be negotiating hard in the coming days to do just that. pic.twitter.com/kaMJ8YtY4Q Theresa May (@theresa_may) February 7, 2019

But British parliamentarians have not yet ratified the deal, making many wonder, will May deliver on time?

In a rebuttal to Tusk’s comments on Wednesday, stating there’s a “special place in hell” for Brexiteers, May noted such remarks are not helpful “and caused widespread dismay”.

Backstop obstacle

The main sticking point in all of this is if the border between UK’s Northern Ireland and the EU’s Ireland will revert back to a hard one.

May is adamant that this will not happen, but she is seeking some form of a guarantee from the EU that it is not a possibility.

As it stands, talks will continue.

May noted “it’s not going to be easy”, as the Brexit divorce date of March 29th approaches and a clean withdrawal has yet to be agreed on.

