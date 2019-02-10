RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali regional state
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    “No future in Sudan under Bashir” says opposition leader
  • media
    International report
    The search for low tech across Africa
  • media
    International report
    Kenyan-based Flipflopi boat is calling for a plastic revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Culture Painting Louvre Museum

Louvre Abu Dhabi to exhibit Dutch masters Rembrandt and Vermeer

By
media Le Louvre Abou-Dhabi. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first museum to carry the famed name outside of France, announced Sunday it will roll out works by Dutch masters Rembrandt and Vermeer this month.

Works by the two artists are part of the gallery's first exhibition this year, entitled "Rembrandt, Vermeer and the Dutch Golden Age: Masterpieces from The Leiden collection and the Musee du Louvre".

The exhibit, on display in the United Arab Emirates capital from February 14 to May 18, is dedicated to the famed "fijnschilders" -- fine painters -- of the Netherlands.

"Rembrandt is a master of the Golden Age," museum head Manuel Rabate said.

"He's a universal genius, he's connected to the world."

The exhibition features 95 works, including Vermeer's "Young Woman Seated at a Virginal" alongside Rembrandt's "Portrait of a Man" and "Study of the Head and Clasped Hands of a Young Man as Christ in Prayer".

The museum has also acquired Rembrandt's "Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ" as part of its permanent collection.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi was inaugurated with great pomp in November 2017 -- nearly five years behind schedule -- by French President Emmanuel Macron and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

It was marketed as "a universal museum" celebrating cultural exchange and tolerance.

The museum has reportedly cost the UAE around $1 billion, including upwards of $500 million to use France's "Louvre" brand.

Officials have not confirmed the price tag.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.