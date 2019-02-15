RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    “No future in Sudan under Bashir” says opposition leader
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Italy Diplomacy Yellow Vests

French ambassador to return to Rome after France-Italy tensions

By
media French European affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, says France's ambassador to Rome is going back on Friday Christophe Archambault/AFP

France’s ambassador to Italy, who was recalled last week to protest a series of critical comments by Italy's Deputy Prime Ministers, is to return to Rome on Friday. France's European affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, said discussions showed that neither country wanted to jeopardise their good relationship.

"We heard from political leaders who let themselves go with words and behaviour that were frankly unfriendly and inacceptable, who showed they regret it,” said Loiseau on Friday, speaking to French radio RTL.

France recalled its ambassador on 7 February, after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, met with members of the Yellow Vest protest movement and declared his support for a list of candidates to run in European parliament elections in May.

France also protested critical comments made by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also serving as Deputy Prime Minister, against French President Emmanuel Macron.

It was first withdrawal of a French envoy to Rome since World War Two.

Loiseau said that that Salvini indicated he “did not want to have a war with France”, and Di Maio assured France that his meeting with the Yellow vest leaders was in his capacity as the leader of his party, not as Deputy Prime Minister.

She also said Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella spoke by phone on Tuesday and reiterated the importance of the friendship between France and Italy.

“Italy needs France, so let’s work together,” said Loiseau.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.