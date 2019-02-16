RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Syria Russia Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

Macron, Putin assess 'degraded' situation in Syria

By
media Emmanuel Macron in Deols on February14, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed priorities for the "greatly deteriorated" situation in Syria, Macron's office said Saturday.

Macron told Putin that France was focused on continuing the fight against remanants of the Islamic State group, protecting civilians and providing "complete, safe, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid to civilian populations," a statement said.

Syria posed "serious risks for regional and international security," it added.

Another priority for Paris is the search for a negotiated political solution in Syria with UN oversight, which should include "constitutional reforms along with free and fair elections."

An Arab-Kurdish alliance has spearheaded the drive against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria with support from and US-led international force, and was poised Saturday to control the last bit of land held by jihadists.

They had declared a "caliphate" in large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, but have since lost all of it but the tiny patch in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq.

Eight years into a war that has killed more than 360,000 people, President Bashar al-Assad's government now controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.