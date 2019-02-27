RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Life and sensuality in a refugee camp in Suliaman Addonia's "Silence …
  • media
    International report
    Sierra Leoneans refugees seeking help in Guinea
  • media
    International report
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in this week's Clasico match …
  • media
    International report
    Rafah Crossing re-opens
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit United Kingdom Theresa May

British lawmakers support PM May's new plan potentially delaying Brexit

By
media Anti-Brexit protesters hold a 'Lights for Europe' vigil outside of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on 27 February 2019. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised Brexit plan which could delay the country’s departure from the European Union.

MPs voted for a three-step plan revealed by May on Tuesday giving her more time to renegotiate a deal she made with the European bloc last year.

The vote means that May must gain support for an adjusted deal by 12 March, otherwise lawmakers will on 13 and 14 March vote for leaving on 29 March with no deal or decide on delaying Brexit altogether.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.