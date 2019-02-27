British lawmakers support PM May's new plan potentially delaying Brexit

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Anti-Brexit protesters hold a 'Lights for Europe' vigil outside of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on 27 February 2019.
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised Brexit plan which could delay the country’s departure from the European Union.
MPs voted for a three-step plan revealed by May on Tuesday giving her more time to renegotiate a deal she made with the European bloc last year.
The vote means that May must gain support for an adjusted deal by 12 March, otherwise lawmakers will on 13 and 14 March vote for leaving on 29 March with no deal or decide on delaying Brexit altogether.