RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
  • media
    International report
    Thousands of women march 10,000 km across India for their rights …
  • media
    International report
    Zambia grapples with alcoholism
  • media
    International report
    Wiki quests for Africa content
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Belgium Terrorism France Jewish

Life sentence for Frenchman behind deadly Jewish museum attack

By
media The court room in Brussels on the opening day of Nemmouche's trial, 10 January 2019. Christophe Licoppe/REUTERS

The French jihadist who shot dead four people in a terrorist attack at a Jewish museum in Brussels has been sentenced to life in prison by a Belgium court, after prosecutors branded him a "coward" and a "psychopath".

Mehdi Nemmouche was convicted last week of "terrorist murder" for the anti-Semitic gun rampage in the Belgian capital in May 2014, a crime committed following his return from Syria's battlefields.

He was found to have killed the four victims in less than 90 seconds, shooting them with a handgun and a Kalashnikov rifle with what one paramedic who attended the scene called "surgical" precision.

The court, which handed down the sentence in the early hours of Tuesday morning, said the 33-year-old had shown no regret for the killings and simply replied "life goes on".

"Mr Nemmouche, you are just a coward, you kill people by shooting them from behind, you kill old women by shooting them with an assault rifle, you kill because it gives you pleasure to kill," prosecutor Yves Moreau had said.

Urging the jury to take a firm line, Moreau said: "If you say that in Belgium one can be a terrorist without being punished very severely, then we must not be surprised to see people arrive in this country with bombs or assault rifles in their suitcases."

Nacer Bendrer, who was found guilty of being the co-author of the attack for supplying the weapons Nemmouche used, was handed a jail sentence of 15 years.

Bendrer, who is also French, said he was ashamed that he had ever met Nemmouche, saying "he's not even a man, he's a monster".

The pair, who have 15 days to lodge an appeal, will both serve their sentences in France.

Nemmouche will also face another trial at a later date over his role as a jailer to four French journalists taken hostage by jihadists in Aleppo in 2013.

Two of the journalists who traveled to the court to give evidence both said they had "no doubt" it was him.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.