RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Zambia's MaFashio Girls
  • media
    International report
    Nigerian-American fashion designer visits migrants in Calabria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's battle to cut air pollution
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit Ireland Northern Ireland European Union

Ireland: working to ensure there will never be a hard border after Brexit

By
media H.E. Patricia O'Brien - Ambassador of Ireland in France RFI

Ahead of Sunday's St Patrick's Day celebrations, Ireland's ambassador to France Patricia O'Brien speaks to RFI on Brexit: "We have regretted the decision in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union...and we continue to regret it. However we respect the decision."

This weekend will see many iconic landmarks across the globe lit-up in green, to mark St Patrick’s Day.

On Sunday 17 March, a St Patrick’s Day parade is to take place here in Paris around the Pantheon in the 5th arrondissement and the nearby Irish Cultural Centre.

Celebrations aside, Ireland has found itself on the front-line of the Brexit conundrum as the remaining EU 27 want to ensure there is no return to a hard border with Northern Ireland once the UK leaves the union.

Ahead of the arrival of Ireland's deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tàiniste Simon Coveny, RFI asked Ambassador of Ireland to France, Her Excellency Patricia O’Brien, what Ireland feels the consequences of Brexit will be for the EU, Ireland and Northern Ireland – and what are the best and worst case scenarios?

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.