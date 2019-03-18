One dead, several injured in Dutch city shooting

Dutch police say they are looking for a 37-year-old Turkish man in connection with a shooting that is believed to have left at least one person dead.
Speaking earlier today, police asked people to watch out for 37-year-old Gokman
Tanis, who was born in Turkey, in connection with this morning's incident.
The shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht and multiple people were injured on a tram. The surrounding area was then cordoned off and investigations began.
Local media have shown photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.
Tramway traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.
(with AFP)