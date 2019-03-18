RFI in 15 languages

 

Who is the president of Venezuela?
Urgent
Congolese singer Koffi Olomide handed 2 year suspended sentence for sexual assault on a minor by French court
Europe

One dead, several injured in Dutch city shooting

By
media Police secure the site of a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

Several people have been wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht. Counter-terrorism police at the scene say they have identified the perpetrator.

Dutch police say they are looking for a 37-year-old Turkish man in connection with a shooting that is believed to have left at least one person dead.

Speaking earlier today, police asked people to watch out for 37-year-old Gokman 
Tanis, who was born in Turkey, in connection with this morning's incident.

The shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht and multiple people were injured on a tram. The surrounding area was then cordoned off and investigations began. 

Local media have shown photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tramway traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

(with AFP)

