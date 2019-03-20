RFI in 15 languages

 

Who is the president of Venezuela?
Europe
European Union Brexit Jean-Claude Juncker

Juncker says 'no decision' expected on Brexit at Thursday's EU summit

By
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs a weekly college meeting of the EU executive in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2019

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said it is unlikely the European Union would reach any decision on Brexit at this week's summit in Brussels.

Pointing to the political turmoil in London over Britain's plans to leave the EU, Juncker told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the remaining 27 member states' hands were tied until that was resolved.

"As long as we don't know what Britain could say yes to, no decision can be taken on our side either," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, frustrated with MPs' indecision, is expected to ask Brussels on Wednesday for a short delay to Brexit.

UK lawmakers are deadlocked over the way forward on Britain's 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union, scheduled to take place in just nine days' time.

Exasperated European leaders are demanding London tell them clearly what it wants, warning that the risk still remains that Britain could crash out of the bloc on March 29, ending its 46-year membership without formal arrangements.

The British premier is struggling to keep control of the Brexit process after MPs last week decisively rejected the EU divorce deal for a second time.

She has reluctantly accepted that Brexit must be postponed, amid fears of an economic shock if Britain ends its membership of the EU with no new arrangements in place.

