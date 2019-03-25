RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia looks at equal inheritance between men and women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
  • media
    World music matters
    France's Joseph Chedid embraces family heritage on album Source
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit 2019 United Kingdom Britain European Union

No deal Brexit 'increasingly likely' EU says

By
media An anti-Brexit protester with painted EU and British flags on his face is seen ahead of a EU Summit in front of European Commission headquarters on March 21st. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union believes that a no-deal Brexit is “increasingly likely”, EU officials said on Monday after the bloc gave Britain two more weeks to solve its political stalemate. The EU, however, appears doubtful that the UK can break the impasse.

In response, the EU it has completed its preparations for Britain crashing out of the bloc without a divorce accord. A statement issued by the EU on Monday reads:

“As it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April, the European Commission has today completed its “no-deal” preparations.

“At the same time, it continues supporting administrations in their own preparations and urges all EU citizens and businesses to continue informing themselves about the consequences of a possible “no-deal” scenario and to complete their no-deal preparedness.”

This follows the European Council conclusions last week calling for work to be continued on preparedness and contingency. While a “no-deal” scenario is not desirable, the EU is prepared for it, the statement adds.

Following a request by Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Council agreed on Thursday, March 21 to extend the UK's departure date to 22 May 2019, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons by March 29, 2019 at the latest.

According to the EU, in a “no-deal” scenario, the UK will become a third country without any transitionary arrangements. All EU primary and secondary law will cease to apply to the UK.

British citizens travelling to the EU will limited to 90-day stays and would immediately be subject to tighter passport checks -- including possibly being asked to prove the purpose of their visit and that they have enough money to support themselves.

There will be no transition period, as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.