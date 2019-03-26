RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia looks at equal inheritance between men and women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Internet Copyright Europe

EU passes tough new internet copyright laws

By
media Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session on modifications to EU copyright reforms at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The European parliament on Tuesday backed tough new laws intended to ensure fair copyright on the internet, but which critics say go too far.

The new measures, which were passed by 74 votes, hold tech firms responsible for material posted without proper permission.

The Copyright Directive carries risks, though, will fears it will destroy user-generated content.

Two parts of the new legislation, articles 11 and 13, have drawn the most criticism. Under Article 11, news organisations should be able to collect more licencing fees from aggregators such as Facebook and Google.

Under Article 13, copyright holders should be able to collect licencing fees from user-generated content platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Questions have been raised over how the platforms could, on a practical level, filter out illegal content.

The new rules have been a long time coming, and it has taken several revisions for the legislation to reach its final form.

EU member states must now approve the decision.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.