RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
Altan, founded by fiddle player and vocalist Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh some 3 decades ago, continues to trailblaze for Irish traditional music worldwide
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
  • media
    International report
    Irina Dovgan, tortured by separatists, warns of Russian influence …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    South African novelist Mphuthumi Ntabeni shines a light on the …
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: operation dignity
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Germany Arms Weapon Saudi Arabia France Defence Britain

Germany extends Saudi arms embargo, adds exemption for joint projects

By
media Projects like Franco-German Eurofighter jet could be impacted by Germany's ban of weapons exports to Saudi arabia Axel Schmidt/Reuters

Germany has extended an embargo on arms exports to Saudi Arabia by six months, with a partial exception for programmes that are not purely German. France and Britain have criticised the ban, saying it prevents them from selling equipment made with German components.

"The order to halt authorised weapons exports to Saudi Arabia is extended by six months from 31 March to 30 September 2019," German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Germany imposed the embargo of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and other countries involved in the Yemen war, in October, in response to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a decision late Thursday, the government said it would allow the export of jointly-produced defence products, with a German share of no more than 20 per cent.

The government also said it would push for them not to be used in the war in Yemen. It also said that no "fully assembled" products were to be delivered to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through the end of this year.

The ban has impacted joint defence projects such as the Eurofighter and Tornado jets.

While France and Britain have pushed back, human rights groups say it the ban should stay in place, as do the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners to Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc in the coalition government. Merkel's bloc favoured resumed sales, at least for joint European defence projects.

Germany is among the world's top arms exporters, along with the United States, as well as Russia, China, France and Britain.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.