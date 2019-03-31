RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hear Soweto Sing!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/27 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The power of radio during British-mandated Palestine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hear Soweto Sing!
  • media
    International report
    Searching for an end to eastern Ukraine's war ahead of presidential …
  • media
    World music matters
    Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French fishers in port of Boulogne increasingly worried over …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Slovakia Presidential election

Slovakia elects Zuzana Caputova as first female president

By
media Lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins the presidential election in Slovakia on 30 March, 2019. Reuters/David W Cerny

Political newcomer Zuzana Caputova is to become Slovakia's first female president after winning more than 58 percent of Sunday's election. The anti-corruption activist's victory has been greeted as a call for change a year after the brutal murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée. 

 

 

Caputova rose to national prominence in the aftermath of the shootings of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova in February 2018, joining in mass anti-government protests that toppled then-premier Robert Fico.  

"Let us look for what connects us. Let us promote cooperation above personal interests," Caputova said after her victory.

The 45-year-old environmental lawyer added that the outcome was a sign that "you can win without attacking your opponents".

"I believe this trend will also be confirmed in the elections to the European Parliament and the Slovak parliamentary elections next year."

Caputova's victory came as a blow to the ruling Smer-SD party, whose candidate Maros Sefcovic came in second. 

Sefcovic called Caputova to congratulate her and said he planned to send her flowers. "The first female president of Slovakia deserves a bouquet," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, who also belongs to Smer-SD party, said he expected "constructive cooperation".

Outgoing President Andrej Kiska told reporters that "Slovakia is in a moral crisis and needs a president like Zuzana Caputova".

"Many countries probably envy us for we have chosen a president who symbolises values like decency."

Justice for all

Caputova, who ran on a slogan of "Stand up to evil" had earlier called the last few weeks "extremely challenging" and "an intense journey".

No stranger to tough battles, Caputova won a 2016 award for successfully blocking a planned landfill in her hometown of Pezinok.

More recently, she took to the streets after the murder of Jan Kuciak, who had been preparing to publish a story on alleged ties between Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia.

Five people have been charged, including a millionaire businessman with alleged Smer-SD ties who is suspected of ordering the murders.

The European Parliament has urged Slovakia to look into "any possible political links to the crimes."

MEPs voiced "concern about the allegations of corruption, conflicts of interest, impunity and revolving doors in Slovakia's circles of power".

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.