RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hear Soweto Sing!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The power of radio during British-mandated Palestine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hear Soweto Sing!
  • media
    International report
    Searching for an end to eastern Ukraine's war ahead of presidential …
  • media
    World music matters
    Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French fishers in port of Boulogne increasingly worried over …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit 2019 Britain Europe

Theresa May summons cabinet following Brexit deadlock in parliament

By
media Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain 1 April, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s divided cabinet is headed for a showdown Tuesday, after lawmakers again failed to find majority support for a way forward for Brexit.

Cabinet members will lock heads for five hours of talks to decide what the next step should be – with just 10 days to go before the UK risks crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The failure of the four so-called indicative votes, which aimed to find an alternative to May’s own defeated Brexit plan, has let to renewed talk of general elections.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a no-deal Brexit was becoming “day after day more likely”.

The motion that came closest to reaching a majority involved keeping Britain in a permanent customs union with the EU. It lost by just three votes.

Conservative MP Nick Boles immediately quit his party after failing to persuade his colleagues to support his “common market 2.0” plan, which would have seen the UK join the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area.

Following Monday night’s deadlock in parliament, May could decide to put her own Brexit plan, which has been rejected three times, before the House of Commons for a fourth time.

Cabinet ministers had been instructed to abstain from Monday’s voting process.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.