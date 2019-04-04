RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Julia Sarr: breaking the codes in African song
Julia Sarr is pushing back the boundaries of what we think of as
 
Europe
France Britain Investment Brexit 2019

France gets British investment boost amidst Brexit uncertainty.

By
media There has been a 33 per cent increase in British investment in France REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has welcomed an increase in investment in France, including a particular increase in investment from Britain.

Government figures showed what Philippe called “a considerable” 33 per cent increase in British investment in 2018 compared to the previous year.

Edouard Philippe said the results showed that the measures taken by his government to attract businesses from Britain were having the intended effect.

French authorities have made a particular effort to encourage the financial sector to relocate to France amid the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

The statistics released today also demonstrate that the actual amounts of money invested in France by foreign companies have also gone up.

Nearly 25 per cent of foreign investments are concentrated in industry, according to the French Prime Minister, who noted that research and development receives another 10 per cent.

