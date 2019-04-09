RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    International report
    James Carrington: Making history after recording a full album …
  • media
    World music matters
    Julia Sarr: breaking the codes in African song
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Algeria's MPs name speaker Bensalah as interim president
Europe
European elections United Kingdom

Theresa May stokes Brexiteer rage with EU elections plan

By
media British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the chancellery in Berlin on April 9, 2019 (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

The British government says it has taken the necessary steps required by law to participate in European Parliament elections in May – a move that has infuriated hardline Brexiteers.

On Monday night, the Conservative party rushed to find candidates to contest the European elections, asking applicants to return their CVs before nominations close on 24 April.

The European Parliament elections take place between 23 and 26 May.

The Conservative party later issued a statement saying that although Prime Minister Theresa May placed the order to allow the elections to take place, she still hoped to ratify a Brexit deal before polling day next month, allowing her to cancel the elections at short notice.

May had repeatedly insisted the UK will not be taking part in European elections. In her request to the EU for an article 50 extension until 30 June, she said the UK should be able to withdraw from the poll if a Brexit deal was passed by 22 May.

The chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis said that the elections would be a legal obligation if the UK was still a member state on 23 May, so the party was merely making contingency plans to ensure “we are prepared for any eventuality”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.