RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The tiny dinosaurs who grew
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
  • media
    International report
    Cash registers in India elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Copyright Europe Digital media Internet Facebook Google

EU copyright overhaul on track for members' approval

By
media Under tough new EU copyright laws, online platforms such as Google will have to pay licencing fees to content producers. REUTERS/Aly Song

Controversial EU copyright reforms approved by the European Parliament in March are set to be voted on by member states Monday – with some countries saying they oppose the new rules.

The Council of the EU will also vote on whether to adopt the Copyright Directive – which would require Google to pay licencing fees to news organisations, and Facebook to filter out material posted without proper permission.

The new measures, intended to ensure fair copyright on the internet, are at the core of the EU’s 2015 Digital Single Market Strategy – but critics say they go too far and risk destroying user-generated content.

Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg say they intend to vote down the reforms, however a majority of countries are in favour.

Monday’s vote comes two years after the EU executive proposed the sweeping changes – designed to protect the rights of artists, performers, publishers and broadcasters – and ensure they’re fairly remunerated for their work.

Critics of the first update of the Copyright Directive in nearly 20 years fear it could damage Europe’s competitiveness in the digital market. Google has lobbied against the move and even suggested it might be forced to pull its news aggregation platform from Europe.

If the measures are adopted Monday, they will need to be published in the Official Journal of the EU before they come into force.

EU Member States will then have two years to pass implementing legislation on a national level. This means the full effects of the copyright overhaul won’t be seen before May 2021.

User-generated sites such as Facebook and Youtube would need to filter protected content under new EU copyright rules. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.