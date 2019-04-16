RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
"We will rebuild Notre-Dame... the worst has been avoided" says French president, Emmanuel Macron.
Latest news
  • Notre-Dame blaze being treated as accident, not arson - prosecutor
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT featuring special guest Australian author Karen Viggers
Europe
European Union Brexit European Commission

EU leaders look beyond Brexit to Europe's future

media Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European parliament in Strasbourg, April 16th, 2019 REUTERS

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker says the European Union can focus unhindered on building its own future now that Britain has a longer delay to work out its exit from the bloc.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg this Tuesday, Juncker also insisted that Britain cooperate with the EU during the delay, which he did not expect to be renewed after October 31st, and be treated as a full member.

Juncker, who heads the 28-nation EU's executive arm, told the parliament "the future of our union is not Brexit."

This is the EU parliament's final session before EU elections taking place from May 23rd to 26th.

"Brexit cannot and will not hinder our progress," Juncker added, saying the delay agreed upon at a summit last week will mean Europe will not be forced to discuss Brexit every week.

He referred to key decisions ahead on a new multi-year EU budget, international trade, and the selection of new European leaders, including his replacement.

Theresa May in Brussels, April 2019 REUTERS

EU expectations from London

Echoing terms of the delay the EU granted Britain at a summit last week, Juncker again underlined Britain's role in the months or weeks ahead.

"We are requesting there will be a loyal and responsible cooperation," he said, switching to English from a speech in French and German.

But Juncker also said Britain must be treated as a full member as long as it stays in the block. "We don't have member states of second rank."

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, underlined Juncker's points on Britain's role ahead and said the delay allowed Europe to focus on other priorities like trade with the United States.

European leaders agreed with Britain last Thursday to delay Brexit by up to October 31st, saving the continent from what could have been a chaotic no-deal departure on April 12th.

The April 12th deadline was a delay from an original deadline of March 29th.

Options for the UK

The EU granted the delays after Prime Minister Theresa May failed three times to get her parliament to adopt the divorce deal she struck in Brussels in November.

The deal also means that, if London remains in the EU after May 22nd, British voters will have to take part in European elections -- or crash out on June 1st.

Juncker underlined the options facing Britain.

"The United Kingdom can also revoke its request to leave, but it is not my working hypothesis," Juncker said. "Nor is it my working hypothesis that there will be an other extension beyond October 31st."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.