RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/13 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Irrigation projects flood Zimbabwe's worst-hit drought region
  • media
    International report
    Has Liberia's George Weah scored an own goal?
  • media
    International report
    Bollywood plays lead role in India elections
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
European elections 2019 European Union Marine Le Pen France Estonia

Le Pen on the spot as anti-immigrant forces gather ahead of EU elections

By
media  
Bright lights of the far right: Italy's Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen. Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has faced tough questioning during a visit to Estonia. At a news conference in the capital Tallinn, Le Pen was asked about allegations that Russia had supported her 2017 presidential campaign.

Le Pen was in Estonia attending a meeting of an alliance of far-right parties preparing for the EU parliamentary elections taking place next week.

The meeting brought together far-right representatives from Italy, Finland and Denmark, along with the leader of the nationalist, anti-immigrant Estonian Conservative People's Party, which has five ministerial posts in the government of Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

According to Marlene Wind, at the center of European Politics in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, the strong performance of the far-right in Finland's elections last weekend has shown the strength of anti-immigrant parties across the bloc, just over a week before the European parliament elections.

The far-right has made gains recently in EU countries ranging from Estonia to Spain, on top of its strong bases in nations like France, Germany and Italy.

National sovereignty and immigration are seen as the driving forces behind the populist vote in Europe.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.