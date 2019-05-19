RFI in 15 languages

 

The "killer" weed that kills pain
May to make MPs a final offer on Brexit deal

By
media Boldly going: British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, April 2019 REUTERS

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday she was preparing to make a "bold offer" to MPs in one final attempt to get them to support her Brexit deal.

May said that when she brings the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before parliament early next month, it will come with a new package of measures attached that she hopes can command majority support.

"I still believe there is a majority in parliament to be won for leaving with a deal," May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.

MPs have already three times rejected the deal May struck with Brussels, forcing Britain's EU departure date to be pushed back from 29 March to 12 April and again to 31 October.

The bill is needed to ratify the divorce agreement struck with the European Union.

On Thursday, May agreed to set out a timetable for her departure following the vote in the week beginning 3 June, regardless of whether MPs back her deal at the fourth time of asking.

