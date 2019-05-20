RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Law Medicine Society Death

French doctors begin halting life support for man in vegetative state - lawyer

By
media Parents and relatives of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, his father Pierre Lambert (L), her mother Viviane Lambert (2R) and his half-brother David Philippon (C, holding the umbrella) speak to the press FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

French doctors Monday began switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a hugely controversial case that has divided France, the lawyer for his parents said.

 

The dispute over the fate of Vincent Lambert has split his own family and even become a subject of political tension in France ahead of the weekend's European elections. 

His parents, who vehemently opposed ending his life, have repeatedly challenged court decisions to switch off the systems. But doctors had said the halt would start Monday following a final judicial ruling.

Jean Paillot, the lawyer for Vincent Lambert's parents, said doctors at the hospital in Reims had begun switching off the systems Monday morning. "It is shameful, they (the parents) could not even embrace their son," he told said

Other family sources also confirmed the systems were being switched off. The parents' legal team had on Sunday vowed to launch multiple legal challenges in a last-ditch bid to stop the systems being switched off.

Vincent Sanchez, the doctor treating Lambert who has been the target of the parents' anger, said in a message to the family that the "halting of treatments" and "profound and continued sedation" had been initiated.

In the message, he urged everyone to "rally around him (Vincent Lambert) so these moments are as peaceful, intimate and personal and possible."

Lambert's wife Rachel, five of his siblings and his nephew Francois, have all backed the decision to begin switching off the systems.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.