RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared for climate …
Spotlight on France episode 7
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India's Dhobi Ghat laundry workers care more about survival …
  • media
    International report
    How Istanbul mayor could pose biggest threat to Turkey's president …
  • media
    International report
    India awards largest compensation to Bilkis Bano, a rape victim …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Join us for Paris Live broadcast today 1300GMT / 3-4pm Paris time, also streamed on Youtube
Europe
Brexit 2019 United Kingdom Theresa May Boris Johnson Emmanuel Macron

Tories and opposition against May's Brexit plan vote

By
media British Prime Minister Theresa May presenting her latest Brexit deal in London, 21 May 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to ask Parliament to vote for her new Brexit compromise plan on leaving the European Union on Wednesday, but her own Conservative party and the opposition lawmakers are against yet another vote.

In the latest draft of her Brexit proposal, May has included a promise to let Parliament vote on a new referendum for the UK’s EU membership – her Conservative Party believes she has bent too far towards the opposition, and non-Conservative Party MPs believe that this promise has come too late.

"The prime minister needs to today accept that what she announced yesterday is not going to work and pull the vote," said Labour party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer on Wednesday.

Although she has already faced calls to resign, May will endure more MPs calling for her ouster as she presents the latest deal in the House of Commons on Wednesday. She has said she would leave her post once the deal is voted on.

Former foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is favoured to replace May once she does step down, said he would not vote for her latest deal with the second referendum attached.

"We can and must do better and deliver what the people voted for," he said.

Meanwhile, the vote for European MPs across the region, including the UK, is scheduled for Thursday, a vote that looks like will deliver heavy losses to the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour parties.

Gains will likely be for the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats, who are pro-EU, according to a YouGov poll that shows the Brexit Party with 37 percent of the votes.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.