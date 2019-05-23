RFI in 15 languages

 

Europe
United Kingdom Brexit 2019 European elections Theresa May

British press savages May as EU polls hang in the balance

By
media Voters are seen outside a polling station for the European elections, taking place despite Brexit uncertainty, at Islington Town Hall, in London, May 23, 2019 REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The British newspapers were aving a field day on Thursday regarding Prime Minister Theresa May’s anticipated exit as the tabloids, including Daily Mail, remark about her “annihilation” in European Union parliamentary elections and Daily Express’ “Brexit Betrayal”.

The Sun tabloid called May “deluded” as she fights to hang on as prime minister for another day.

The Daily Mail focused on British voters heading to the polls to pick their European Union representative in parliament, speculating that Nigel Farage, head of the Brexit Party, would be on par to get the most votes after polling indicated his party would garner some 35 percent of the vote.

The right wing, Brexit-supporting daily reported that MEPs from May’s conservative Party warned that the elections would be “the end of our party.”

Although the Daily Express tabloid’s main headline focused on the politicians “who sold out Britain for career advancement”, it also focused on the crowd-funding campaign carried out by Remainer Marcus Ball who has raised £200,000 to prosecute the Leave campaign.

The Leavers had driven a campaign bus around the UK that said the UK gave £350 million to the EU, which could be used to fund the National Health Service instead. Lawyers representing Ball lodged an application with former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson’s name on, asserting that this was a false statement.

The Telegraph says “Theresa May indicates she will change her ‘new’ Brexit deal to cling to power” as the European election results come in.

Meanwhile, The Guardian, typically a left-leaning newspaper, are looking at EU citizens in the UK who are being denied the right to vote due to administrative errors by local councils. The EU parliamentary elections are seen as a way for European citizens to vote for or against Brexit after they were not allowed to vote in the referendum three years ago.

 
