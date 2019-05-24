RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared for climate …
Spotlight on France episode 7
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
  • media
    International report
    Should I stay or should I go? Scotland and the European Elections
  • media
    International report
    India's Dhobi Ghat laundry workers care more about survival …
  • media
    International report
    How Istanbul mayor could pose biggest threat to Turkey's president …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • At least eight wounded in Lyon in suspected parcel bomb attack (Interior Ministry)
Europe
Spain Catalonia

Spain suspends mandate of jailed Catalan lawmakers

By
media Jailed Catalan politicians Jordi Turull, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull leave after getting their parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 20 May, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's parliament has suspended four Catalan lawmakers elected while facing trial over their role in the failed 2017 push for independence.

In a move that could benefit acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the four men – who are being held in custody – will no longer be parliamentarians.

Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Jordi Sanchez now need to either vacate their seats in parliament, or resign.

Sanchez's Socialists came out on top in last month’s general elections, but failed to secure a majority in the assembly.

The suspension could reduce the threshold of an absolute majority that he needs in Congress, or in the lower house, to be sworn in for a second term.

If the lawmakers cede their seats to replacements, Sanchez would once again need the help of Catalan separatist parties to be sworn in.

An investiture vote is expected in the first week of July.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.