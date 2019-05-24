Theresa May announces resignation as Tory leader

The move follows a difficult three years in power, during which May failed to deliver on Brexit, something she said would remain a source of "deep regret".
The party’s eventual new leader will likely to push for a more decisive divorce deal.
Britain’s Theresa May has announced she’ll quit as leader of the Conservative Party on 7 June – triggering the process to choose a new prime minister.
The move follows a difficult three years in power, during which May failed to deliver on Brexit, something she said would remain a source of "deep regret".
The party’s eventual new leader will likely to push for a more decisive divorce deal.