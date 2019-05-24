RFI in 15 languages

 

Urgent
British PM Theresa May says to quit as Conservative leader on 7 June
Europe
Theresa May Britain Brexit 2019

Theresa May announces resignation as Tory leader

By
media British Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain’s Theresa May has announced she’ll quit as leader of the Conservative Party on 7 June – triggering the process to choose a new prime minister.

The move follows a difficult three years in power, during which May failed to deliver on Brexit, something she said would remain a source of "deep regret".

The party’s eventual new leader will likely to push for a more decisive divorce deal.

 

 

 
