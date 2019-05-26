RFI in 15 languages

 

Urgent
European elections: French far-right edges President Emmanuel Macron's party – exit polls
European elections 2019 European Union Emmanuel Macron France

EU polls show Macron's LREM behind Le Pen's National Rally

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greet people after casting their ballots in EU elections, Le Touquet, France, 26 May 2019. Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

Exit polls in Sunday’s European elections showed French President Emmanuel Macron’s party in second place behind the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen. Voter participation was up by around 10 points over the last EU election in 2014.

Early results estimated the RN would take 23.2 percent of vote, over 21.9 percent for the Renaissance list combining Macron’s Republic on the Move and centrist party Modem.

Final results were to be confirmed later in the evening.

The main surprise for the vote is the result for the Green party, estimated with 12.8 percent of the vote.

Right-wing Les Républicains were estimated to obtain a historically low score of 8.3 percent.

The hard-left France Unbowed and the Socialist Party were both expected to receive approximately 6.7 percent of votes, clearing the 5-percent threshold needed to send part of its list to sit in the European parliament.

The French vote was also marked by a rise in turnout, with participation likely to be between 52 and 54 percent, compared with 43 percent in the last EU election of 2014.

(more to come)

