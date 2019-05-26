French voter turnout up at noon

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Democracy in action: members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session.
REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
At noon, 19.26 percent of registered French voters had cast a ballot in the European parliamentary election, an increase from the 15.70 percent recorded at the same time in the 2014 poll.
Forty-seven million French voters have the right to elect 74 members of the European Parliament. This number will rise to 79 once the United Kingdom completes Brexit formalities and quits the continental bloc.
The election is decided in a single round and will elect deputies for a five-year term.