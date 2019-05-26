RFI in 15 languages

 

French voter turnout up at noon

At noon, 19.26 percent of registered French voters had cast a ballot in the European parliamentary election, an increase from the 15.70 percent recorded at the same time in the 2014 poll.

Forty-seven million French voters have the right to elect 74 members of the European Parliament. This number will rise to 79 once the United Kingdom completes Brexit formalities and quits the continental bloc.

The election is decided in a single round and will elect deputies for a five-year term.

Total turnout in France was 43 percent in 2014.

