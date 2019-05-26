RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting …
Spotlight on France episode 8
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Where vegans have been leading the way for centuries
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ethiopians at the finish line
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
  • media
    International report
    Should I stay or should I go? Scotland and the European Elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
European elections 2019 Europe

[Live] French turnout up as Europe votes for new parliament

By
media European Elections 2019 RFI English

Member countries of the EU having been voting for the new European parliament over the past four days. The full results of those votes are due to be released later today (Sunday, May 26). Follow the first trends and results in our liveblog.

European Elections 2019 RFI English [Live]
Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.