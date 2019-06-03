RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Julian Assange WikiLeaks Sweden Extradition

Assange to remain in Britain as Swedish court rejects extradition request

By
media Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at Southwark Crown Court in London during an earlier appearance on 1 May 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Swedish court has dismissed a request to detain Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over a 2010 rape case, although the court reiterated he is still considered a suspect.

The Uppsala District Court ruled that Assange doesn’t need to be extradited to Sweden, but can be questioned by Swedish prosecutors in Britain, where he is currently serving an 11-month sentence.

Sweden’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson is considering whether she will launch an appeal.

"I will also issue a European Investigation Order in order to interview Julian Assange," said Persson, although she did not give a date for when the questioning would take place.

Assange’s defence lawyer, Per E. Samuelsson said he was happy to learn his client would not be extradited to Sweden.

The Wikileaks founder was kicked out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on 11 April, where he had lived since he jumped bail in 2012, claiming political asylum.

He was immediately arrested outside the embassy and is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail seven years ago.

The United States is also requesting he be extradited to the US for violating the Espionage Act.

Assange was absent from court last week, reportedly because of poor health.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.