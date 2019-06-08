'The first bomb was for us': civilians remember Normandy invasion

Colette Marin-Catherine joined the French Resistance to German occupation with her family when she was a teenager. Arlette Varin lived a protected childhood, barely aware a war was happening.
They lived with their families in different parts of the Norman countryside at the time. Both lived under the threats presented by the war, and both lost older brothers.
Today they both live in the city of Caen and observe a growing interest of their stories and those of the remaining civilian witnesses to the D-Day invasion and the long Battle of Normandy in summer of 1944.
