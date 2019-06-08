RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
World War Commemoration Normandy civilian D-Day 75th Anniversary

'The first bomb was for us': civilians remember Normandy invasion

By
media Colette Marin-Catherine and Arlette Varin, two women from Normandy with very different stories of life under German occupation. RFI/Mike Woods

As France marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, civilians remember a time they were caught between the occupying Germans in retreat and invading Allied assault. Two women share their different stories f survival.Mike Wood

Colette Marin-Catherine joined the French Resistance to German occupation with her family when she was a teenager. Arlette Varin lived a protected childhood, barely aware a war was happening.

75 years after D-Day: survivors remember 08/06/2019 - by Michael Woods Listen

They lived with their families in different parts of the Norman countryside at the time. Both lived under the threats presented by the war, and both lost older brothers.

Today they both live in the city of Caen and observe a growing interest of their stories and those of the remaining civilian witnesses to the D-Day invasion and the long Battle of Normandy in summer of 1944.

-----------SOUNDCLOUD of Mike's rpt to EMBED----------

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.