RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Storm Rescue Environment Sea Drown

France mourns rescuers in aftermath of Storm Miguel

By
media Large waves hit the lighthouse which guides to the entrance of the harbour in Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France, on June 7, 2019, as the storm Miguel hits the country's Atlantic coast. Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

Three rescuers from the French ocean rescue service died Friday when their vessel capsized in rough seas as Storm Miguel pummelled the Atlantic coast.

"In late morning, a boat from the SNSM capsized 800 metres from the coast around Les Sables d'Olonne with seven people on board," the local prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Three of them died while four managed to swim to shore, the statement added.

"These tragic deaths have sparked deep emotions within the ocean rescue services," said SNSM chief, Xavier de la Gorce.

The team from the National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM) had been attempting to help a fishing boat which was struggling in the giant swell caused by storm Miguel, which packed winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour (75 mph).

Maritime officials said the crew was using one of the SNSM's "all weather" vessels, specially designed to be unsinkable and to automatically right itself if capsized.

National electricity company Enedis said meanwhile that 28,000 homes were without power Saturday, with Normandy and northern parts of Acquitaine the worst affected.

"More than 1,000 personnel have been mobilised in the affected regions," it said in a statement.

In Paris meanwhile, a man was seriously injured after a falling tree knocked down a street light which hit him.

Rescue officials said the manwas fighting for his life after the incident in the 19th district in the northeastern part of the city that was hit by high winds

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.