RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Kenyan singer JS Ondara keeps the American dream alive
  • media
    International report
    Turkish artist draws attention to the disappeared
  • media
    International report
    Grim reapers: sand harvesting spells doom for Kenyan fishermen
  • media
    International report
    Liberals fear Modi's government may threaten India's secular …
  • media
    International report
    Living as a Muslim in the India of Narendra Modi's BJP
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
European parliament Eurosceptic National Rally Marine Le Pen France

Le Pen launches new eurosceptic group in European Parliament

By
media Marine Le Pen, surrounded by fellow MEPs, launching a new far right European Parliament group in Brussels, 13 June 2019 Francois Lenoir/Reuters

The leader of France’s far-right National Rally Marine Le Pen has announced a new group in the European Parliament to unite eurosceptics from across the continent.

The group, calling itself Identity and Democracy (ID), brings together the National Rally, along with the League party of Italy, the Alternative for Germany, and nationalists from other countries, including Austria, Finland and Denmark.

"We have changed the political chessboard of the European Union," Le Pen said of the members of the group who won 73 of the 751 seats in the new Parliament, which will hold its first plenary session on 2 July.

Britain's Brexit party and other eurosceptics have scattered across different groups in the assembly.

Parties have overcome differences in order to unite under ID, whose stated goals are to return power to European member states, curb immigration, and prevent the spread of Islam in Europe.

ID will be the fifth-largest group behind the Greens and it replaces the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, which held 36 seats in the previous parliament.

It will not have enough seats to block or hold up legislation, and the different lawmakers might have trouble putting forward coherent policy, as they have different social and economic policies.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.