RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Lemma brings women artists from the Algerian desert to the stage
Lemma, all female group from Béchar in south west Algeria, founded by Souad Asla (centre)
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/25 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Plans to privatise part of Kenya's busiest port: who will benefit?
  • media
    World music matters
    Lemma brings women artists from the Algerian desert to the stage
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Helon Habila's novel 'Travelers' explores the lives of Africans …
  • media
    International report
    Award-winning African turtle expert Tomas Diagne talks conservation
  • media
    International report
    Checkmate by France's female chess champions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit 2019

UK PM front-runner Boris Johnson called French ‘turds’ - reports

By
media Boris Johnson, photographié le 17 juin 2019 à Londres. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Footage of British prime ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson calling the French "turds" over their Brexit stance was cut from a BBC documentary following a request from the Foreign Office, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

According to French news agency AFP, the comments were reportedly made during Johnson's time as foreign minister, and were cut out of the fly-on-the-wall documentary "Inside the Foreign Office".

A Whitehall memo seen by the paper said the department asked for the footage to be cut, saying it would make Anglo-French relations "awkward" and make Brexit negotiations more difficult.

Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary in protest at Theresa May's Brexit plan, and is now the overwhelming favourite to replace her as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

"The production team made judgments about what was in the programme and they are satisfied that the programme achieves its ambitions and has the content they wanted," a spokeswoman for the BBC reportedly told the Mail.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.