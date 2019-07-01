RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
Migrant rescue sea captain to appear in Italian court

By
media Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain is seen arriving at the Finance police headquarters in Lampedusa REUTERS

The German captain of the Sea Watch 3 humanitarian vessel is to appear in court in Italy this Monday accused of aiding illegal immigration and colliding with an Italian police boat as she attempted to bring migrants from Libya ashore following their rescue on the Mediterranean Sea.  

31-year-old captain Carola Rackete was arrested following a two week standoff with police after she attempted to illegally dock her boat in the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, after rescuing migrants off the coast of Libya.

Rackete is accused of abetting illegal Immigration and forcing her way past a police speedboat, which allegedly risked the lives of the crew on board.

If convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in prison for her actions against the Italian police.

The German-born captain saved 53 migrants last month on 12 June who were attempting the crossing , however, she was confronted by the Italian authorities after she was found to be breaking Italy’s ‘closed port’ policy.

A migrant waits to disembark from the Sea-Watch 3 as the rescue ship docks in Lampedusa REUTERS

Sea Watch claim police deliberately set up incident

Sea-watch, the German charity that funds the rescue vessel, has accused the Italian police of causing the incident at the port, claiming that the Italian police intentionally sailed into the narrowing gap between Rackete’s ship and the pier on Saturday.

In a statement the charity said, “Captain Rackete performed all manoeuvres very slowly, in a non-confrontational manner so as to give the GdF (Italian financial police) boat plenty of time to get away from its position between the Sea-Watch 3 and the pier.

“Clearly the GdF crew decided to continue their obstructive action and try to hinder the far bigger and more sluggish ship in its attempt to dock.”

Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, is seen onboard the ship as it docks in Lampedusa REUTERS

Salvini calls Rackete's actions "act of war"

Far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has described Rackete’s actions as an ‘act of war’ and has reportedly prepared an order to expel her from the country.

In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday, Rackete said that “It was not an act of violence, but only one of disobedience.

My intention was not to put anyone in danger, I already apologized and I reiterate my apology” she added.

After Saturday's incident in which no one was hurt, migrants were allowed to disembark at Lampedusa and are being held in a reception centre. 

They are expected be sent to either France, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg or Portugal.

