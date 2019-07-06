RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    International report
    Two decades of winners and losers in Scotland's parliament
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Oil Cyprus Turkey European Union Brussels Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Second Turkish ship to look for oil near Cyprus risks EU ire

By
media Turkish police officers patrols next to the drilling ship 'Yavuz' scheduled to search for oil and gas off Cyprus, at the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul, on June 20, 2019. Turkey is set to send a new ship on June 20 to search for oil and gas off Cyprus. BULENT KILIC / AFP

A second Turkish ship will begin drilling for oil and gas in a disputed region off Cyprus next week. Energy minister Fatih Donmez said that drilling may start as early as next week. The European Union says Ankara's search for the black gold is "illegal".

The discovery of huge gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean has fuelled a race to tap underwater resources and triggered a dispute between Turkey and EU member Cyprus, which also plans to ramp up its exploratory activities in the area.

Turkey, which on June 20 sent a second ship for exploratory activities off the eastern Mediterranean, says its actions abide by international law.

"God willing we will be starting the first drilling within a week," Energy Minister Fatih Donmez was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.

The ship is called Yavuz and it is painted in bright red with Turkish flag's moon and star symbol in white over the height of its body. It will be exploring off the peninsula of Karpasia, the minister added.

Last month, Greece and Cyprus urged the European Union to take punitive measures against Turkey after Ankara announced it would expand exploration for potentially lucrative gas resources in the region.

Greek prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, appealed to the EU “to unreservedly condemn the illegal actions of Turkey”.

The EU then warned against Turkey's "illegal" drilling, raising the threat of sanctions unless Turkish officials abandon the project.

But Ankara insists that it is drilling inside its continental shelf.

Turkey's first drilling vessel, Fatih, has already started searching for gas and oil in waters considered part of Cyprus's exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus has issued arrest warrants for Fatih's crew members, accusing the ship of breaching the republic's sovereign territory.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.