RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    International report
    Two decades of winners and losers in Scotland's parliament
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Congolese rebel Bosco 'Terminator' Ntaganda guilty of war crimes - ICC
Europe
Auction Paris Restaurant Gérard Depardieu Wine

French cinema star Depardieu puts contents of Paris restaurant up for auction

By
media Gerard Depardieu waves as he arrives during a red carpet event for the movie "Novecento- Atto Primo" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Italy September 5, 2017. Reuters/路透社

French actor and legendary gourmand Gerard Depardieu is putting the entire contents of one of his Paris restaurants under the hammer on Thursday.

Depardieu sold La Fontaine Gaillon in central Paris last month and is now putting everything inside -- including its cellar containing vintage Chateau Latour, Cote-Rotie and Meursault wines at up to €6,000 a bottle -- up for auction.

The flamboyant star opened the restaurant servingclassic French cuisine in 2003 with his then partner actress Carole Bouquet and wine magnate Bernard Magrez.

Depardieu, who railed against the previous Socialist government's plans to raise taxes on the rich, has been selling off a number of his assets in the French capital, including a mansion, a fishmongers and a deli.

"The adventure has come to an end," a friend of the actor said.

Depardieu, 70, who owns a clutch of vineyards in his homeland, announced plans to open three restaurants in Russia in 2014, a year after sparking an outcry by taking Russian nationality.

Rarely out of the headlines, the actor has made more than 180 films, and became the face of French cinema through films such as "Cyrano de Bergerac", for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

La Fontaine Gaillon is in the centre of Paris and had become a gastronomic fixture, warmly reviewed by food critics.

"The sale of the contents of grand hotels and restaurants always attracts a lot of interest," said David Nordmann and Xavier Dominique of auctioneers Ader, even without the added spice of the association with the popular if controversial star.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.