RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
  • media
    International report
    Sex education gets serious in Senegal
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit 2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson Northern Ireland

Irish Brexit backstop be gone, says Britain PM contenders

By
media The two candidates for Britain's next prime minister: Boris Johnson (l) & Jeremy Hunt (r) REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The top contender as Britain’s next prime minister has said he will eliminate the measure to ensure an open border between Northern Ireland in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, part of the European Union.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he rejected "time limits or unilateral escape hatches or all these elaborate devices", referring to the Irish border “backstop” issue and a possible exit clause during a leadership debate on Monday.

The Irish backstop, which outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May had negotiated, is viewed by Brexiteers as keeping Britain beholden to EU trade rules. EU leaders, on the other hand, said that Britain cannot withdraw without a backstop.

Johnson, who has said all along that he would not have a problem exiting the EU without an agreement by 31 October deadline, appeared to confirm his stance on the issue.

His rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, agreed during the debate that the "the backstop, as it is, is dead."

An invisible border, not one manned with border patrols, also known as a ‘hard’ border, is considered a vital part to the regional economy, but also the basis for keeping the peace process together that ended the ongoing violence in Northern Ireland.

A hard border is “beyond contemplation”, conservative lawmaker and head of the parliament Northern Ireland committee Simon Hoare told Sky News.

“This is a very, very dangerous step that both men seem to have taken yesterday," he added.

Economic experts say Brexit without an agreement could have major financial implications, with possible trade disruptions.

On Tuesday, the British pound fell to a 27-month low against the US dollar to $1.2408, hours after both Johnson and Hunt spoke about the strong possibility of no-agreement Brexit.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.