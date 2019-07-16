RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Emmanuel Macron Serbia Diplomacy Kosovo Jacques Chirac

Macron pledges to relaunch Serbia-Kosovo dialogue

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shake hands after a joint news conference, Serbia, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday vowed to help restart talks between Serbia and Kosovo during an official visit to Belgrade. Relations between the former war foes have soured in recent months and Macron has pledged to invite delegations from both countries to Paris along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel "to find a global and sustainable solution".

The French president opened his speech with a few words in Serbian, stunning the crowd of thousands gathered to hear him. He urged them to be "courageous" and to do whatever it takes "to find a compromise" with Kosovo.

"We are seeing rising tension and sometimes these tensions are fuelled here and there by external powers that have an interest in making sure no deal is found," Macron said.

Serbia and its former province still have a bitter relationship two decades after the Kosovo war led to Pristina breaking away and later declaring independence.

Belgrade refuses to recognise Kosovo, still considering it to be Serbia's southern province, despite a majority of European Union countries and the US recognising it as a sovereign nation.

Their relations have further strained after a decision by Pristina to impose 100 percent tariffs on Serbian products after Belgrade blocked its membership bid to join Interpol.

Political deadlock

Serbia has said that talks cannot continue until that decision is revoked. Kosovo however insists that it will not lift the tariffs until Belgrade recognises its independence.

"Events in the last few months are worrying us and decisions contrary to agreements should be revoked," Macron told reporters after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"It is our responsibility to provide necessary support to reach an agreement," Macron added.

The EU has led talks between the two countries since 2011 which resulted in several technical agreements including the Brussels agreement which aimed to normalise relations and integrate the Serb minority in northern Kosovo.

But in practice, the agreements were vague, and the process was undone after several setbacks.

French-Serbian ties

Macron is the first French president to visit Serbia since 2001 after the visit of Jacques Chirac.

A visit planned for last December was canceled after Yellow Vest anti-government protests turned violent in Paris.

In a sign of increased cooperation, Serbia agreed to buy the French light surface-to-air missile system Mistral.

During Monday’s visit, the two sides also signed a letter of intent for construction of a metro in the capital Belgrade.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.