RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    The dangerous truth about Chernobyl
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    What's behind Macron's courting of the African diaspora?
  • media
    International report
    Hiding the endless horror of Chernobyl
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Travel Cairo Egypt

British Airways cancels flights to Cairo for security reasons

By
media British Airways planes at London's Heathrow airport. BEN STANSALL / AFP

British Airways and the German carrier Lufthansa both cancelled weekend flights to the Egyptian capital, citing security concerns. Lufthansa have since resumed their services. BA say they will maintain the cancellation for six more days.

The Foreign Office in London has warned of an increased risk of terrorism against aviation.

A BA spokesman said on Saturday: "We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment."

The airline normally runs one flight from Heathrow to Cairo and back again every day. Flights are scheduled to resume on Saturday 27 July.

Egyptair is continuing to fly twice daily between Heathrow and Cairo - and flights from UK airports to other parts of Egypt are running normally.

The Foreign Office warns that certain parts of Egypt are to be avoided by tourists. But Cairo is considered as part of a safer region. Travellers are simply warned to review Foreign Office advice before going there.

UK flights to and from Egypt were temporarily suspended in October 2015, following the explosion of a Russian airliner over the Sinai desert.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.