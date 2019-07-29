RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/25 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
  • media
    International report
    Living with load shedding in Zambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Paris attacks Bosnian Germany Belgium

Germany extradites suspect in Paris 2015 attacks to Belgium

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at the restored Bataclan music hall in Paris on the 3rd anniversary of the terror attacks, 13 Nov. 2018 REUTERS

Germany has extradited to Belgium a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. Prosecutors say that the 39-year-old was arrested in June and suspected of having procured weapons for the attackers.

The unnamed man was detained a month ago in Saxony-Anhalt state, on a European arrest warrant, accused of "abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," according to German police and judicial authorities.

The German authorities said that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating military weapons control laws.

From Germany to Belgium

On 13 November, 2015, gunmen killed 130 people in a string of coordinated attacks in and around the French capital.

The Islamic State armed group, which was battling to create a caliphate in Syria and the region, claimed responsibility. The attacks were allegedly coordinated in Brussels.

Five months later, 32 people were killed in suicide bombings in the Belgian capital Brussels. Hundreds were injured. IS claimed those attacks too.

The same cell is believed to have been instrumental in both terror attacks.

(with wires)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.